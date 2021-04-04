‘I Was Failing’: Bystanders Carry Guilt From Watching George Floyd Die

“If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided,” he said in court.

Adam Abumayyaleh, who owns Cup Foods with his brothers, said in an interview that Mr. Martin came to him in tears after Mr. Floyd had died and said it was his fault.

“I told him, ‘Stop it, that’s nonsense,’” said Mr. Abumayyaleh, who was not called to testify.

Mr. Martin stopped working at Cup Foods, telling Mr. Abumayyaleh that coming to the neighborhood gave him bad energy.

Mr. Abumayyaleh himself sometimes wonders “What if?” He was the manager on duty the night Mr. Floyd died and had instructed a clerk to call the police after Mr. Floyd twice refused to return to the store after using the fake bill.

Mr. Abumayyaleh said he had been back at work for just three days last May, following a severe bout with Covid-19. He was in the middle of a three-hour job unlocking cellphones and was distracted. Had he not been busy, he said, he likely would have been the one to go out and confront Mr. Floyd and his friends about the fake bill, and the outcome might have been different.

“If I can go back, of course I would not call the police,” he said. “Objectively, I know we didn’t do anything wrong. We are not responsible for the police being bad people.”