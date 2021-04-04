Kärcher K7 Premium Smart Control review: The ultimate jet wash just got smarter

If you do think you’ll need the ultimate oomph, you really won’t be disappointed as the K7 Premium takes even the toughest jobs completely in its stride. For all you geeks out there the K7 produces 18bar/MPa and a maximum flow rate of 600l/h.
Plug-in your garden hose, pull the trigger and you’ll instantly feel that force as the lance sets about obliterating the winter’s grunge from anything you aim it at.
There are some really good features on the K7 Premium including three power settings that are enabled by simply twisting the 3-in-1 handle.
First up, there’s the gentle “Detergent” option which squirts any detergent, such as car wash solution, straight out of the nozzle.
It’s a nice touch and it does mean you’ll never apply too much power to your car’s paintwork or bi-fold doors. There’s also guides on how best to use the washer and you can take before and after pictures of the job you’re tackling.
Exactly how often you’ll actually use this tech is questionable though. Once you get to know your power washer you’ll soon work out the correct settings and things can be fully controlled by using the buttons on the handle meaning you don’t actually need the app.
We’re guessing most people might use their phones for the first few sessions with their new Kärcher …but after you get to grips with it, the app will soon become one of those icons you rarely touch again.
If you decide to ditch this tech and opt for manual settings instead it’s all very simple with + and – buttons adding more or less power.
If you find some gunk that simply won’t budge you can twist the handle into Dirt Grinder mode which, as you may expect from the name, annihilates everything in its wake.
The cleaning power of the K7 is incredible with it doing all of the hard work without making you sweat. But that’s not the only thing to love about this machine as it’s so simple to set up and use. Out of the box, there are no fiddly instructions and you’ll be up and cleaning in minutes.
The fact it comes with a hose reel on the back is also a huge bonus.
If you’ve ever used a cheaper Kärcher model, you’ll know how frustrating the very unflexible hose can be to handle which not only makes it slightly frustrating to use but also horrible to store inside your shed.
You get a very generous 10 metres of hose and there’s also a 5-metre power cable so you should be able to reach most corners of your home without needing an extension lead.
Other features worth a mention include the T-Racer Surface Cleaner accessory which comes bundled in the box and makes washing down the patio super simple and splash-free.
There’s also a neat handle that pops up from inside and wheels which make this very heavy machine easier to move around your garden.
PROS • Incredible power – 3-in-1 lance is easy to use – Hose reel makes things simple to store
CONS • App is fun but a little pointless – Expensive
If you’re looking for the ultimate outdoor cleaning solution, the K7 won’t let you down. This dirt-busting beast makes even the toughest jobs a breeze and the clever 3-in-1 lance means there are no annoying accessories needed for each of your weekend chores.
The power pumped out by the K7 makes this a serious bit of kit, but it’s worth taking time to consider whether you really need such a mighty machine as Kärcher has cheaper options that are still highly capable.
If you can justify the K7, you’ll find it hard not to be impressed and expect some incredible results with very little effort. The only thing that you might find a little pointless is the app, which is fun to try but probably not something you’ll use each time you wheel the washer from your shed.
