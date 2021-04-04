Kärcher K7 Premium Smart Control review: The ultimate jet wash just got smarter

After the long winter lockdown, spring is finally here and it’s likely the outside of your home will be in serious need of a spruce up. That’s where owning a jet wash can be a genuinely great investment with these grime-busting gadgets capable of making mucky patios, filthy BBQs, and dirty decking look as good as new within a few minutes. One of the most powerful on the market is the Kärcher K7 Premium, which packs some serious punch, plus it features the firm’s Smart Control system which allows you to select the right settings for the job straight from your smartphone. At over £600 RRP, (currently £529 in K ä rcher’s sale) it’s also the firm’s most expensive cleaner – so, is it worth all that money? Express.co.uk has been testing it out and here’s our full review.

The first thing to know about the Kärcher K7 Premium is this thing is built for some serious cleaning. To be brutally honest, for the average weekend car wash or blasting the grime off the patio furniture it’s probably too powerful and big for most family homes. Kärcher produces some excellent power washers that are smaller and cheaper, (the K4 is £199) so make sure you really need to invest in this dirt-busting beast before splashing all that cash on it. If you do think you’ll need the ultimate oomph, you really won’t be disappointed as the K7 Premium takes even the toughest jobs completely in its stride. For all you geeks out there the K7 produces 18bar/MPa and a maximum flow rate of 600l/h. Plug-in your garden hose, pull the trigger and you’ll instantly feel that force as the lance sets about obliterating the winter’s grunge from anything you aim it at. There are some really good features on the K7 Premium including three power settings that are enabled by simply twisting the 3-in-1 handle. First up, there’s the gentle “Detergent” option which squirts any detergent, such as car wash solution, straight out of the nozzle.

Turn the setting up to “Flat Jet” and things start getting serious with this middle option offering the perfect power for most jobs. It’s in this mode that you can head to app on your phone, find the job that needs doing and send the correct pressure straight to the machine. It’s a nice touch and it does mean you’ll never apply too much power to your car’s paintwork or bi-fold doors. There’s also guides on how best to use the washer and you can take before and after pictures of the job you’re tackling. Exactly how often you’ll actually use this tech is questionable though. Once you get to know your power washer you’ll soon work out the correct settings and things can be fully controlled by using the buttons on the handle meaning you don’t actually need the app. We’re guessing most people might use their phones for the first few sessions with their new Kärcher …but after you get to grips with it, the app will soon become one of those icons you rarely touch again. If you decide to ditch this tech and opt for manual settings instead it’s all very simple with + and – buttons adding more or less power.

When using the Flat Jet nozzle there’s also a Boost button that sets things to the max for a short time to get rid of the most stubborn grime. If you find some gunk that simply won’t budge you can twist the handle into Dirt Grinder mode which, as you may expect from the name, annihilates everything in its wake. The cleaning power of the K7 is incredible with it doing all of the hard work without making you sweat. But that’s not the only thing to love about this machine as it’s so simple to set up and use. Out of the box, there are no fiddly instructions and you’ll be up and cleaning in minutes. The fact it comes with a hose reel on the back is also a huge bonus. If you’ve ever used a cheaper Kärcher model, you’ll know how frustrating the very unflexible hose can be to handle which not only makes it slightly frustrating to use but also horrible to store inside your shed.

There are no issues like that on the K7 with things rolling up neatly when you’ve finished meaning there’s no untangling when you come to start things up again. You get a very generous 10 metres of hose and there’s also a 5-metre power cable so you should be able to reach most corners of your home without needing an extension lead. Other features worth a mention include the T-Racer Surface Cleaner accessory which comes bundled in the box and makes washing down the patio super simple and splash-free. There’s also a neat handle that pops up from inside and wheels which make this very heavy machine easier to move around your garden.