Menopause: Six natural herbal blends to ease troublesome symptoms

Although the duration and severity is different for each woman, “symptoms usually start a few months or years before your periods stop”.

On average, menopausal symptoms can linger for four years, but some people may have them for as long as 12 years.

The earliest sign of menopause is a change in the normal pattern of your periods.

They may become unusually light, or heavy, and the menses could arrive every two weeks or disappear for months.

