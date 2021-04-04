Microsoft Outlook: Are you struggling with ‘cannot send’ email error? We have good news

Whatever is causing the glitch on your PC, it’s supremely annoying. Thankfully, Microsoft has confirmed that it’s aware of the problem and is currently working on a fix.
According to the Redmond-based company, Outlook on PC will be patched later this month. The updated version of the application – Outlook version 13913.10000 – should drop in the coming weeks, so make sure to keep checking the Windows Update app to ensure you’re running the latest update.
According to Microsoft, one sure-fire way to get rid of the “cannot send this item” error message whenever you reply or forward an email in Outlook is to change the email format from HTML to Rich Text. To do this, in the message, click Reply, Reply All, or Forward. Next up, if you’re working in the Reading Pane, click Pop Out. Finally, the banner along the top of the message window, click the tab marked Format Text. On the left hand-side, highlight Rich Text if the message is already on HTML.
Another way to stop the error plaguing your work from home day is to strip out any long web links (URLs) in the body of your email. If these links are essential to the message, you can always login to your Microsoft account online in the web version of Outlook to send the same message without an issue.
With any luck, the error will be in the rear-view mirror in a few weeks, so there won’t be any need to continue jumping through these hoops.
0 Comments