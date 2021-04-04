Neymar sparks tunnel row after red card in PSG's damaging loss to Lille

Neymar had to be restrained in the tunnel after being sent off in the closing stages of Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 defeat at home to Lille on Saturday.

The result saw Lille move three points clear of PSG at the top of Ligue 1, with seven matches remaining in what has turned out to be one of European football’s most gripping title races.

Neymar was making his first start since the end of January after recovering from injury, but both he and Djalo were sent off late in the game after they collided with the ball on the touchline.

The Brazilian pushed Djalo to the ground as they came together, with their altercation resulting in players from both sides gathering in a melee.

The pair’s row then continued into the tunnel, and Neymar could be seen remonstrating with Djalo as they headed for their respective dressing rooms.

Neymar then tried to confront the Lille defender again, only for officials to separate the warring duo as the Brazilian was ushered towards the PSG dressing room after receiving his third red card in his last 14 Ligue 1 appearances.

Jonathan David’s deflected effort had given Lille the lead after just 20 minutes in Paris, with the visitors holding on to open up a gap at the top of the table.

Christoph Gaultier’s side had surrendered the initiative in the Ligue 1 title race after suffering back-to-back defeats just before the international break, but their win over Mauricio Pochettino’s side has now given them a great chance to secure a first Ligue 1 title since 2011.

PSG take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals this Wednesday .

