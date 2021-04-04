Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends clear Man Utd transfer message to Paul Pogba and Mino Raiola

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, speaking in December, declared that the France midfielder “needs a change of scenery” and saying: “Paul is unhappy at Man Utd. The best solution for all parties is a transfer in the next [summer] window.” The super-agent declared that Pogba will depart United once his contract expires in the summer of 2022 rather than sign a new deal before then. The 28-year-old has spent five years in Manchester since rejoining the club from Juventus for a club-record £89million fee in 2016. Since then, Pogba has been continually linked with a move to Real Madrid or a return to Juve, with Raiola confirming the Italian giants “could be his next destination” late last year. It is unclear if either club would be able to put the funds together to sign World Cup winner Pogba this summer, with Real Madrid solely enticed by the idea of trying to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund at present.

But Solskjaer has declared that United’s stance is set – they want Pogba to put pen to paper on a fresh contract. “While he’s been at the club Paul has always wanted what is best for Man United,” the Norwegian declared. “He’s been such an important part of the squad on and off the pitch. “Paul is a player we want to see at Man United and play well. Just to have him back fit for the last two months, he’s going to be important to us. “We know he can be the difference between many, many points or going through in Europe like we did against AC Milan. “The focus is now on finishing the season strongly and Paul knows what my thoughts are.”

Pogba was one of United’s best performers before sustaining a hamstring injury in February and has produced five goals and three assists in 30 appearances this season. The Frenchman is now back to full fitness and Solskjaer is delighted to have Pogba, who was named the club’s Player of the Month in January, back available.