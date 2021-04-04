Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends clear Man Utd transfer message to Paul Pogba and Mino Raiola

The super-agent declared that Pogba will depart United once his contract expires in the summer of 2022 rather than sign a new deal before then.
The 28-year-old has spent five years in Manchester since rejoining the club from Juventus for a club-record £89million fee in 2016.
Since then, Pogba has been continually linked with a move to Real Madrid or a return to Juve, with Raiola confirming the Italian giants “could be his next destination” late last year.
It is unclear if either club would be able to put the funds together to sign World Cup winner Pogba this summer, with Real Madrid solely enticed by the idea of trying to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund at present.
“While he’s been at the club Paul has always wanted what is best for Man United,” the Norwegian declared. “He’s been such an important part of the squad on and off the pitch.
“Paul is a player we want to see at Man United and play well. Just to have him back fit for the last two months, he’s going to be important to us.
“We know he can be the difference between many, many points or going through in Europe like we did against AC Milan.
“The focus is now on finishing the season strongly and Paul knows what my thoughts are.”
The Frenchman is now back to full fitness and Solskjaer is delighted to have Pogba, who was named the club’s Player of the Month in January, back available.
“I’m just happy he’s focused and playing really well. He’s happy within himself and that’s important: you can see Paul enjoying football himself with a red shirt on.
“Our conversations remain private, of course. But for example, Paul is a Manchester United player through and through.
“He’s been here in two spells. He came as a kid, he’s learnt about the history of the club, the passion of the club.
“He wants to do the best for United when he’s here and I think we’ve seen that – that he really cares for his team and he’s trying to be as successful as everyone else.”
