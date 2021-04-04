Premier League odds and betting tips

The prices feel out of whack at Old Trafford this evening.

Manchester United are the same odds – 8/13 – to beat Brighton (7.30pm) as they are to win away at Granada in the Europa League on Thursday.

Something’s a bit wonky about that, though it’s hard to nail down exactly what – and the head-to-head form is no help to us.

A reserves game in the Carabao Cup must be ignored, and that came after a total VAR fiasco in the Prem.

United won that reverse fixture 3-2 in one of the all-time Stockley Park shamble showers, with goals and penalties ruled in and out by the fistful, and armpits everywhere.

The visitors nicked it with a Bruno Fernandes spot-kick awarded so long after the final whistle had been blown they’d taken the nets down.

Brighton’s ‘Big Six’ numbers since Christmas point at a tight one, and a 0-0 would suit. United’s scoring problems are pulling that way too.

Try NO ‘both teams to score’ at 10/11 (BetVic).

Newcastle went into the international break off the back of a shocker at Brighton.

Still, here was a chance to regroup for the do-or-die weeks ahead – but what could Steve Bruce possibly do in a few extra days that he hasn’t tried already?

Have Andy Carroll exorcised? Prescribe an intensive course of prosecco colonics?

Harry Kane and Tottenham (2.05pm) head to St James’ Park after a busy international period and could be short of bubbles.

The NO ‘both teams to score’ looks fair at 20/21 (BetVic).

A big afternoon in the relegation story, and Burnley can large it at Southampton (12pm) this lunchtime.

The Saints make a meal of things in the air, and that’s all gravy for the visitors. Big Kiwi Chris Wood is in scoring form too.

Split a stake between the DRAW at 12/5 and ‘Burnley win to nil’ at 11/2 (BetVic).

Whatever Newcastle’s early result, Fulham go to Aston Villa (4.30pm) on a ‘don’t-lose’ and have that in their locker. Bet a DRAW at 9/4.

In Spain tonight, Luis Suarez is a fair ‘anytime scorer’ spin at 7/4 (Paddy) for Atletico Madrid’s trip to Sevilla in La Liga (8pm).

Last time: Winners at 5/2 and 7/5

[email protected] (Alex Hankin)