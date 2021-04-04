Ryanair flights: Airline shares tricks to getting the best seats on the plane – what to do

For the best pictures of the world outside the plane window, a window seat between rows 15 and 18 is best.

However, if you want to be sure you can dash off the plane quickly at your destination, your best bet is a set in rows 1 A, B, C or 2 D, E, F, said the Ryanair website.

Travel abroad for holidays is currently illegal but, according to the Government’s roadmap, jet-setting can resume from May 17 if all goes to plan.

Indeed Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary is confident summer holidays could go ahead in the next few months.