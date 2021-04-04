Simon Cowell could risk friendship with Prince Harry to reinstate Piers Morgan on BGT

Simon Cowell, 61, is being “secretive” about his plans for Britain’s Got Talent, says his pal Sinitta Malone, after the music mogul was spotted out on a walk with his former colleague Piers Morgan, 55. The outspoken journalist stepped down as host of Good Morning Britain last month, after he had slammed comments made by Meghan Markle to Oprah Winfrey about her mental health during a landmark interview alongside husband Prince Harry.

Sinitta told Entertainment Daily: “I saw the pictures of him walking with Piers and I did speak to him just before he went back to America.

“I said, ‘Oh, are you getting Piers to do BGT?’ And he said,’You’ll see darling, we’ll talk about it.’ He was being a bit secretive.”

However, if Simon decided to bring back Piers to the talent show, it could cause tension between him and his other friend Prince Harry.

Sinitta continued: “I don’t know what’s going to happen now with the scandal with Harry, Meghan and Piers.

