Sky finally fixes one of the biggest problems with your Sky Q box

Unlike Netflix, which is fully integrated into Sky Q, so you can find shows and films using the same voice search feature, Disney+ and all of its content is buried within the app itself. That means scrolling through menus before finding and launching the app. It also means you might search for a title, not realise it’s included in your Disney+ subscription as it doesn’t show-up in the search results (unlike those on Netflix) and accidentally rent or buy it from the Sky Store.
Worse still, although Disney bundles in 4K Ultra HD quality streaming at no extra cost with all Disney+ subscriptions …this wasn’t available from the Sky Q app at launch either, so those tuning in with a Sky Q box were getting a worse experience than other set-top boxes.
The update will mean you’ll soon be able to use the voice search function on your remote to find blockbuster shows on Disney+. That means a quick tap on the remote and uttering the words “WandaVision” should instantly reveal this show and all of its episodes.
Another bonus is that you will no longer need to dig into the Disney+ app to get the content you want to view with everything appearing on your TV in a more seamless way – it’s now very similar to the experience Sky Q users get when searching for Netflix content and it’s a hugely welcomed update.
Along with Disney+ getting better integration this latest update from Sky also improves the accessibility features with much better voice guidance and there are some changes to the Sky Go app with a ‘Continue Watching’ rail making picking up from where you left off far more simple.
There’s also the introduction of ‘Sky Channels’ and ‘Browse by Category’ rails which Sky says makes for an easier and more seamless experience for those who watch on the move. This update is rolling out throughout the month with Sky confirming that everyone should have the new Disney+ experience by April 30.
