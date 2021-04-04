Sky finally fixes one of the biggest problems with your Sky Q box

Sky Q is easily one of the best telly providers in the UK right now. Its award-winning Q set-top box wirelessly beams live channels and recordings around your home as well as offering access to pin-sharp 4K Ultra HD movies and sports. Recent software updates have improved the voice search features too, with a simple “what should I watch?” question into your remote immediately launching a list of personalised suggestions.

There’s plenty to like about Sky Q, however, it has had one long-standing problem that’s been in desperate need of fixing. Sky Q was one of the first to support Disney+ when it launched in March last year, enabling subscribers to access shows like The Mandalorian, Marvel movies and Disney animated classics without the need to move from the Sky Q platform. It was a great idea – something Sky Q had already done before with the arrival of a Netflix tie-in – but anyone who has ever tried to use Disney+ on Sky Q will know how hugely frustrating it is.

Unlike Netflix, which is fully integrated into Sky Q, so you can find shows and films using the same voice search feature, Disney+ and all of its content is buried within the app itself. That means scrolling through menus before finding and launching the app. It also means you might search for a title, not realise it’s included in your Disney+ subscription as it doesn’t show-up in the search results (unlike those on Netflix) and accidentally rent or buy it from the Sky Store.

Worse still, although Disney bundles in 4K Ultra HD quality streaming at no extra cost with all Disney+ subscriptions …this wasn’t available from the Sky Q app at launch either, so those tuning in with a Sky Q box were getting a worse experience than other set-top boxes.

