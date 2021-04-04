NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Square Enix Is Shutting Down Its Dragon Quest Card Game...

Gaming

Square Enix Is Shutting Down Its Dragon Quest Card Game This July

Service will be “terminated”

  • Liam_Doolan
  • by Liam Doolan
Square Enix has announced it will be shutting down its free-to-play card game Dragon Quest Rivals Ace on 5th July. This will apply to all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. As of this week, players will no longer be able to purchase Gems in-game.

“Thank you for using “Dragon Quest Rivals Ace” . The service of “Dragon Quest Rivals Ace” will be terminated on July 5, 2021 (Monday) at 13:00″

This digital card game arrived on the scene in 2017 – surpassing 12 million downloads in the first few months – and was eventually ported across to the Switch in 2019. It remains a Japan-only release on the eShop.

In 2020, it received an update and underwent a name change – going from Dragon Quest Rivals to Dragon Quest Rivals Ace.

[source cache.sqex-bridge.jp, via siliconera.com]

