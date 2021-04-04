Square Enix Is Shutting Down Its Dragon Quest Card Game This July

Service will be “terminated”
“Thank you for using “Dragon Quest Rivals Ace” . The service of “Dragon Quest Rivals Ace” will be terminated on July 5, 2021 (Monday) at 13:00″
This digital card game arrived on the scene in 2017 – surpassing 12 million downloads in the first few months – and was eventually ported across to the Switch in 2019. It remains a Japan-only release on the eShop.
In 2020, it received an update and underwent a name change – going from Dragon Quest Rivals to Dragon Quest Rivals Ace.
