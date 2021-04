Tom shared even now he feels Linda’s presence, especially when he is on stage performing.

He continued to The Guardian “Now every time I step on stage, Linda is with me.

“Before she died, she said, ‘Don’t think of me dying, think of me laughing.’ That’s how I remember her.”

The couple tied the knot in 1957 when they were only 16 and went on to have their son Mark Woodward later that year.