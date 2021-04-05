2 shot, 1 stabbed near east Austin park during Easter celebrations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least two people were shot and one person was reportedly stabbed near an east Austin park Sunday night, the Austin Police Department says.

Police received reports of at least one person shooting into a group of people at the 1600 block of Nash Hernandez Senior Road, which is close to Edward Rendon Park just east of downtown Austin, around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say there were several Easter related parties and picnics happening at the park at the time of the shooting. The suspected shooter left the scene before police arrived.

APD is interviewing a person of interest and have a vehicle description that they are working to confirm.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics took one person to the hospital with serious potentially life-threatening injuries, and another person was driven to the hospital.

APD is searching the park for other victims and expects the park will be closed for several more hours.

