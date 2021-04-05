Alan Titchmarsh won't share opinions on controversial topics for fear of being 'cancelled'

Legendary gardener Alan Titchmarsh, 71, was “persuaded” to join Instagram so he could share more of his green fingered talents with the world. But the horticulturalist, whose latest series Spring into Summer began on Sunday, remained adamant he wouldn’t be sharing anything else on his social media page in order to avoid being “cancelled”, as he revealed he feels “so sorry” for those who get trolled online.

In a recent interview, Alan feared he could wake up one morning and his career be over due to “venomous reactions” to his posts, while insisting he’s steering clear of Twitter wars.

“It’s all outgoing from me. I was persuaded to join because I was told it would be a lovely to share it, so people could enjoy me in my garden,” he explained.

“I’m not doing it to be reassured about my popularity – I’m just happy to share the things I enjoy.

“People can either look at them or not look at them, and that will do. It’s very benign, it’s very gentle, there’s going to be nothing controversial.”

He added: “I’m not going to be giving opinions about people in the news or what they’re doing.

