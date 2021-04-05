Alan Titchmarsh won't share opinions on controversial topics for fear of being 'cancelled'

“It’s all outgoing from me. I was persuaded to join because I was told it would be a lovely to share it, so people could enjoy me in my garden,” he explained.
“I’m not doing it to be reassured about my popularity – I’m just happy to share the things I enjoy.
“People can either look at them or not look at them, and that will do. It’s very benign, it’s very gentle, there’s going to be nothing controversial.”
He added: “I’m not going to be giving opinions about people in the news or what they’re doing.
“I’m not anxious to get into Twitter wars, not at all,” Alan insisted.
The TV star admitted he “feels so sorry for the people who are trolled on social media”, and wants to avoid causing any controversy or disruption with his posts.
He also admitted he would hate to embarrasses his two daughters Polly and Camilla, and always checks with them before he shares anything online.
“I don’t know whether you can have a venomous reaction to a picture of a daffodil. It probably says more about you if you do, than it does about me,” he laughed.
However, Alan has directly opposed Monty’s tips saying that a neat, stripy lawn is “excellent” for his mental health.
The 71-year-old told Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain: “Our gardens are full of exotic plants from foreign countries which are still good for British bees.
“I have a flower meadow but I also have a striped lawn.
“Gardens do two things… One, most importantly, they’re brilliant for wild fly.
