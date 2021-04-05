NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Andrea Bocelli: Incredible moment he sang the aria that 'changed...

Entertainment

Andrea Bocelli: Incredible moment he sang the aria that 'changed my life as a young boy'

1 min

138views
103
15 shares, 103 points

Andrea added: “It was a broad singing, free, spontaneous, sweet at times roaring at others, but always authoritative and dominating.

“Chénier, the poet [the main character] was addressing the theme of love in a general sense. Franco Corelli in that record seemed to deal with the subject of love for his art: the art of singing, that art capable of involving, of touching.

“I was just a child, but listening to that certainly marked my destiny.”

It made such a lifelong impact that Andrea recently said it would be his ‘desert island disk’ if he were only allowed to take one recording.

Corelli became the boy and then the man’s idol. And, eventually, his teacher.

Watch Franco Corelli sing l’improviso from Andrea Chenier below. Prepare to have your socks blown off.

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

103
15 shares, 103 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish