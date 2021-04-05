Arthritis: Four stages of the progressive disease rheumatoid arthritis

If the stiffness subsides with movement, it’s indicative of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) rather than osteoarthritis.

Definite testing for RA in this early stage may be difficult, as X-rays can appear normal.

More sensitive imaging like an ultrasound may show inflammation in an affected joint, but sometimes it won’t.

This is replicated in blood tests, which may or may not have inflammatory markers.

