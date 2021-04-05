NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Asda urgently recalls chicken due to salmonella concerns – ‘Do...

Life & Style

Asda urgently recalls chicken due to salmonella concerns – ‘Do not consume the product’

1 min

111views
96
15 shares, 96 points
Asda has several foods recalled at the moment including crisps, children’s ready meals as well as baby milk formula. The latest recall from the supermarket affects a popular chicken product.
“Please return it to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt.”

The affected batch code that customers should look for is 31120953.

Customers who would like any further information should call Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101.

This isn’t the only food recall in place from the grocer.

This specific food item is sold in Asda as well as other supermarkets like Morrisons.

PepsiCo is also recalling its Smith’s Snaps Spicy Tomato 8x13g multipack bags of crisps. 

This is because some of the batches may be under-cooked and the crisp is noticeably harder than usual.

This means the product may present a choking hazard and is therefore unsafe to eat.

Customers should look for the faulty batch if they have recently bought the crisps.

Smith’s Snaps Spicy Tomato Flavour

Pack size: 8x13g multipack bag

Best before: May 29, 2021

The supermarket said: “If you have purchased Smith’s Snaps – Spicy Tomato Flavour, Multipack 8x13g, with the above date code, please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund.

“You do not need your receipt. Alternatively, you can contact Smith’s directly for a refund on the customer care line below.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused and if you would like any further information please contact:

“Asda Customer relations – 0800 952 0101 or Smith’s Customer Care Line – 0800 274777.”

Read More

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

96
15 shares, 96 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish