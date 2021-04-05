Asda urgently recalls chicken due to salmonella concerns – ‘Do not consume the product’

Asda has several foods recalled at the moment including crisps, children’s ready meals as well as baby milk formula. The latest recall from the supermarket affects a popular chicken product.

“Please return it to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt.” The affected batch code that customers should look for is 31120953. Customers who would like any further information should call Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101. This isn’t the only food recall in place from the grocer.

This specific food item is sold in Asda as well as other supermarkets like Morrisons. PepsiCo is also recalling its Smith’s Snaps Spicy Tomato 8x13g multipack bags of crisps. This is because some of the batches may be under-cooked and the crisp is noticeably harder than usual. This means the product may present a choking hazard and is therefore unsafe to eat. Customers should look for the faulty batch if they have recently bought the crisps. Smith’s Snaps Spicy Tomato Flavour Pack size: 8x13g multipack bag Best before: May 29, 2021 The supermarket said: “If you have purchased Smith’s Snaps – Spicy Tomato Flavour, Multipack 8x13g, with the above date code, please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. “You do not need your receipt. Alternatively, you can contact Smith’s directly for a refund on the customer care line below. “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused and if you would like any further information please contact: “Asda Customer relations – 0800 952 0101 or Smith’s Customer Care Line – 0800 274777.”

Read More