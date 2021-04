When it comes to cold therapy, you can use a frozen bag of peas on the affected area – just make sure to wrap the peas in a tea cloth.

Remember to never put ice directly on the skin as this can cause further injury.

“If you know how to look after your back, you can greatly reduce your risk of getting back pain,” said Bupa.

This involves exercising regularly, bending the knees when lifting heavy items, and keeping a good posture.

Read More