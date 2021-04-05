Call of Duty Cold War update and Warzone playlist patch news

New modes are coming to Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War this week, alongside a fresh weapon that could mean meta changes in COD Warzone.

A new blog post has confirmed that new content is being released from the recently launched Season 2 Reloaded patch.

More stuff is being planned for Cold War, which makes sense when you consider that a big map update is being planned for Warzone later this month.

Activision hasn’t shared whether something big is being planned as part of the Warzone event this week, and for now, there is no evidence to suggest we’ll see anything past the usual movement of Zombies to a fresh location.

But we do know that the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle will be coming into play very soon in both Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone.

No set release date has been shared for when this new content will be going live, but April 6 and April 8 seem like the most likely.