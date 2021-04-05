Can the Gleam of High-End Watches Thrive on Audio-Only Clubhouse?

It has been called the perfect social media platform for a pandemic, and also a lockdown fad.

Clubhouse, the invitation-only social audio app valued at $ 1 billion , counts Elon Musk, Oprah Winfrey and Drake as members. Brands in beauty, fashion, tech, travel and luxury have been experimenting with the buzzy platform, and now it is catching the attention of the luxury watch industry.

But as that community begins to speak its mind, there are questions about Clubhouse’s relevance to the physical, visual world of luxury watchmaking and, more broadly, the app’s overall chances for success.

For now, Clubhouse offers only audio chat, with no content sharing. It is only available on Apple’s iPhone, and while you can download the free app, you can only use it if you are invited by a member.

And there is the likelihood it will soon be in competition with rival products from social media giants. Twitter is set to roll out Spaces this month, while Instagram has already responded with Live Rooms, which includes live video, but is limited to four speakers at any one time. Facebook is said to be developing its own platform, too .