Charlotte Rampling confirms 50-year rumour that she lived with two lovers in flat share

She said: “You still had parents who were quite conventional and you needed to protect them, and I didn’t want people in the golf club thinking…you have to keep up appearances, don’t you?” Colonel’s daughter Charlotte married Bryan in 1972 after she became pregnant with their son Barnaby, now a successful film maker.
She said: “Sometimes choices have to be made and I chose Bryan because I got pregnant.
“And you will say, ‘How do you know it was his?’ I won’t go any further. But I chose Bryan and Bryan is Barnaby’s father.”
Charlotte says she is now enjoying an “amitie amoureuse” with an unnamed “friend” in Paris, where she lives.
She said: “The French do have ways of talking about love that the rest of the world don’t.
“Amitie is friendship, amoureuse is loving… so it’s an ‘in-love’ friendship.”
