Covid symptoms: Do you have Covid-related diarrhoea? Three key warning signs to look for

It is important that UK citizens understand and appreciate the range and severity of possible symptoms associated with COVID-19 as the economy reopens and life resumes.

One of the earliest warning signs that may be one of the more serious is diarrhoea.

According to the COVID Symptom Study app, which has pooled data from over four million users, diarrhoea has also been associated with a greater risk of needing hospital support.

How to spot COVID-19 diarrhoea

“Diarrhoea caused by COVID-19 is similar to the upset tummy you might get from a regular stomach bug, such as rotavirus or norovirus,” explains the COVID Symptom study app.

