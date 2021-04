Women who have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) also have a heightened risk, as the condition is linked to insulin resistance.

Insulin is the key hormone secreted by the pancreas when blood sugar levels increase.

The release of insulin enables the sugar in the bloodstream to be absorbed by the body’s cells to be used by energy.

However, if the body’s cells become resistant to insulin (insulin resistant) then sugar will continue to build up in the bloodstream.

