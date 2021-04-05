Emerging COVID-19 success story: Germany’s push to maintain progress

Institutional affiliations:

(i) Robert Koch Institute

(ii) Health Protection Authority, City of Frankfurt, Frankfurt am Main World Bank. GDP (current US$ ) – Germany [data set]. World Bank Data. Washington, DC: World Bank. https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.MKTP.CD?locations=DE&view=chart. Accessed June 1, 2020. Tikkanen R, Osborn R, Mossialos E, Djordjevic A, Wharton GA. International Health Care System Profiles – Germany. The Commonwealth Fund. June 5, 2020. https://international.commonwealthfund.org/countries/germany/. Accessed June 6, 2020. World Bank. Hospital beds (per 1,000 people) – Germany [data set]. World Bank Data. Washington, DC: World Bank. https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SH.MED.BEDS.ZS?locations=DE&most_recent_value_desc=true. Accessed June 5, 2020. Germany excels among its European peers. The Economist. April 25, 2020. https://www.economist.com/europe/2020/04/25/germany-excels-among-its-european-peers. Accessed June 1, 2020. World Bank. Physicians (per 1,000 people) – Germany [data set]. World Bank Data. Washington, DC: World Bank. https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SH.MED.PHYS.ZS?locations=DE&most_recent_value_desc=true. Accessed June 1, 2020. Björnberg A. Euro Health Consumer Index 2018. Marseillan, France: Health Consumer Powerhouse; 2018. https://healthpowerhouse.com/media/EHCI-2018/EHCI-2018-report.pdf. Accessed June 1, 2020. The Commonwealth Fund. 2010 Commonwealth Fund International Health Policy Survey. New York: The Commonwealth Fund; 2010. https://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/surveys/2010/nov/2010-commonwealth-fund-international-health-policy-survey . Accessed March 4, 2021. World Bank. Life expectancy at birth, total (years) – Germany [data set]. World Bank Data. Washington, DC: World Bank. https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SP.DYN.LE00.IN?locations=DE&name_desc=true. Accessed June 2, 2020. United Nations Maternal Mortality Estimation Inter-Agency Group. Maternal Mortality in 2000-2017: Internationally Comparable MMR Estimates—Germany. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2019. https://www.who.int/gho/maternal_health/countries/deu.pdf?ua=1. Accessed June 1, 2020. Empfehlungen des Robert Koch-Instituts zur Meldung von Verdachtsfällen von COVID-19 [Recommendations from the Robert Koch Institute for reporting suspected cases of COVID-19]. Robert Koch Institute website. Last updated May 29, 2020. https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/InfAZ/N/Neuartiges_Coronavirus/Empfehlung_Meldung.html. Accessed June 5, 2020. Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: Chronik der bisherigen Maßnahmen [Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: chronology of measures taken]. German Federal Ministry of Health. https://www.bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/en/coronavirus/chronologie-coronavirus.html. Accessed June 5, 2020. Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: Chronik der bisherigen Maßnahmen [Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: chronology of measures taken]. German Federal Ministry of Health. https://www.bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/en/coronavirus/chronologie-coronavirus.html. Accessed June 5, 2020. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) daily situation report of the Robert Koch Institute. April 3, 2020. https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/InfAZ/N/Neuartiges_Coronavirus/Situationsberichte/2020-03-04-en.pdf?__blob=publicationFile. Accessed June 2, 2020. Hollingsworth J, Marsh J, Picheta R, Alfonso III F, Vera A. March 22 coronavirus news. CNN. March 3, 2020. https://edition.cnn.com/world/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-03-22-20/h_0ff44fe3fd52f6ea7471206d0b7ff501 . Accessed June 5, 2020. Flare-up in virus cases sets back Germany’s efforts to reopen. New York Times. June 25, 2020. Updated July 16, 2020. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/25/world/europe/germany-coronavirus-reopening.html . Accessed November 23, 2020. Roser M, Ritchie H, Ortiz-Ospina E, Hasell J. Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Our World in Data. Updated daily. https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus/country/germany?country=~DEU . Flare-up in virus cases sets back Germany’s efforts to reopen. New York Times. June 25, 2020. Updated July 16, 2020. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/25/world/europe/germany-coronavirus-reopening.html . Accessed November 23, 2020. France, Germany see surge in coronavirus cases as holidaymakers return home. France 24. August 20, 2020. https://www.france24.com/en/20200820-france-and-germany-see-surge-in-infections-as-holidaymakers-return-home . Accessed November 23, 2020. Situation report – 15 November 2020. Robert Koch Institute website. Last updated November 15, 2020. https://www.rki.de/EN/Content/infections/epidemiology/outbreaks/COVID-19/Situationsberichte_Tab.html . Accessed November 22, 2020. Roser M, Ritchie H, Ortiz-Ospina E, Hasell J. Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Our World in Data. Updated daily. https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus/country/germany?country=~DEU . Robert Koch Institute. Ergänzung zum Nationalen Pandemieplan – COVID-19 – neuartige Coronaviruserkrankung [Supplement to the National Pandemic Plan – COVID-19 – Novel Coronavirus Disease]. Berlin: Robert Koch Institute; 2020. https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/InfAZ/N/Neuartiges_Coronavirus/Ergaenzung_Pandemieplan_Covid.html. Accessed June 8, 2020. Eckner C. How Germany has managed to perform so many Covid-19 tests. The Spectator. April 6, 2020. https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/how-germany-has-managed-to-perform-so-many-covid-19-tests. Accessed June 1, 2020. What we do – Departments and units at the Robert Koch Institute. Robert Koch Institute website. https://www.rki.de/EN/Content/Institute/DepartmentsUnits/DepartmentsUnits_node.html. Accessed June 5, 2020. Researchers develop first diagnostic test for novel coronavirus in China. [Press release]. Charite. January 16, 2020. https://www.charite.de/en/service/press_reports/artikel/detail/researchers_develop_first_diagnostic_test_for_novel_coronavirus_in_china/. Accessed June 1, 2020. Information on testing. Zusammen gegen Corona website. https://www.zusammengegencorona.de/en/inform/information-on-testing/. Accessed June 5, 2020. Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: Chronik der bisherigen Maßnahmen [Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: chronology of measures taken]. German Federal Ministry of Health. https://www.bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/en/coronavirus/chronologie-coronavirus.html. Accessed June 5, 2020. Germany’s “bottom-up” testing keeps coronavirus at bay. Financial Times. November 23, 2020. https://www.ft.com/content/0a7bc361-6fcc-406d-89a0-96c684912e46 . Accessed November 23, 2020. Roser M, Ritchie H, Ortiz-Ospina E, Hasell J. Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Our World in Data. Updated daily. https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus/country/germany?country=~DEU . Carrel P, Poltz J. It was the saltshaker: how Germany meticulously traced its coronavirus outbreak. The World Economic Forum COVID Action Platform. April 12, 2020. https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/04/it-was-the-saltshaker-how-germany-meticulously-traced-its-coronavirus-outbreak. Accessed June 1, 2020. Böhmer MM, Buchholz U, Corman VM, et al. Investigation of a COVID-19 outbreak in Germany resulting from a single travel-associated primary case: a case series. Lancet Infectious Disease. 2020;S1473-3099(20)30314-5. http://doi.org/10.1016/S1473-3099(20)30314-5. Accessed June 5, 2020. Böhmer MM, Buchholz U, Corman VM, et al. Investigation of a COVID-19 outbreak in Germany resulting from a single travel-associated primary case: a case series. Lancet Infectious Disease. 2020;S1473-3099(20)30314-5. http://doi.org/10.1016/S1473-3099(20)30314-5. Accessed June 5, 2020. Einblicke in die Analysen der Corona-Datenspende [Insights into the analysis of corona data donation]. Corona-Datenspende website. https://corona-datenspende.de/. Accessed June 5, 2020. Busvine D, Rinke A. Germany flips to Apple-Google approach on smartphone contact tracing. Reuters. April 26, 2020. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-europe-tech/germany-flips-on-smartphone-contact-tracing-backs-apple-and-google-idUSKCN22807J. Accessed June 1, 2020. Robert Koch Institute. Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Handreichung für niedergelassene Ärztinnen und Ärzte [Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 handout for general practitioners]. Last updated June 24, 2020. https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/InfAZ/N/Neuartiges_Coronavirus/WarnApp/Handreichung-Arzt.html . Accessed November 23, 2020. So funktioniert die #CoronaWarnApp [This is how the #CoronaWarnApp works]. YouTube. German Federal Ministry of Health. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shoM2G-yecA&feature=emb_logo . Accessed November 23, 2020. 100 days of the Corona-Warn-App. German Federal Government. https://www.bundesregierung.de/breg-de/themen/coronavirus/corona-warn-app-1790632 . Accessed November 23, 2020. Rosenbach M, Schmergal C. Germans disappointed by coronavirus tracking app: lots of work but little utility. Der Spiegel. September 24, 2020. https://www.spiegel.de/international/germany/lots-of-work-but-little-utility-germans-disappointed-by-coronavirus-tracking-app-a-7c30191e-b225-4c37-917d-41dc2a6078a1 . Accessed November 23, 2020. Beaumont P, Connolly K. Covid-19 track and trace: what can UK learn from countries that got it right? The Guardian. May 21, 2020. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/21/covid-19-track-and-trace-what-can-uk-learn-from-countries-got-it-right. Accessed June 1, 2020. McKeever V. Why Germany’s coronavirus strategy doesn’t appear to be working. CNBC. https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/06/why-germanys-coronavirus-strategy-doesnt-appear-to-be-working.html . Accessed November 23, 2020. Regalado A. Blood tests show 14% of people are now immune to covid-19 in one town in Germany. MIT Technology Review. April 9, 2020. https://www.technologyreview.com/2020/04/09/999015/blood-tests-show-15-of-people-are-now-immune-to-covid-19-in-one-town-in-germany/. Accessed June 2, 2020. Wie viele Menschen sind immun gegen das neue Coronavirus? Robert Koch-Institut startet bundesweite Antikörper-Studien. [How many people are immune to the new coronavirus? Robert Koch Institute starts nationwide antibody studies]. Press release. April 9, 2020. Robert Koch Institute website. https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/Service/Presse/Pressemitteilungen/2020/05_2020.html. Accessed June 5, 2020. Robert Koch Institute. Serologische Untersuchungen von Blutspenden auf Antikörper gegen SARS-CoV-2 (SeBluCo-Studie) [Serological testing of blood donations to identify antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 (SeBluCo study)]. Last updated November 26, 2020. https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/InfAZ/N/Neuartiges_Coronavirus/Projekte_RKI/SeBluCo_Zwischenbericht.html . Accessed February 10, 2021. Robert Koch Institute. Studie corona-monitoring lokal [Local coronavirus monitoring study]. https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/Gesundheitsmonitoring/Studien/cml-studie/cml-studie_node.html . Accessed February 10, 2021. Seroepidemiological studies in the general population. Robert Koch Institute website. https://www.rki.de/EN/Content/infections/epidemiology/outbreaks/COVID-19/AK-Studien-english/Sero_General.html . Accessed February 12, 2021. France and Germany announce new restrictions as cases surge in Europe. New York Times. Last updated October 29, 2020. https://www.nytimes.com/live/2020/10/28/world/covid-19-coronavirus-updates . Accessed November 23, 2020. McKeever V. Why Germany’s coronavirus strategy doesn’t appear to be working. CNBC. https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/06/why-germanys-coronavirus-strategy-doesnt-appear-to-be-working.html . Accessed November 23, 2020. Bund und Länder: Kontakte auf ein Minimum beschränken [Federal and state governments: Keep contacts to a minimum]. German Federal Government. November 16, 2020. https://www.bundesregierung.de/breg-de/aktuelles/bund-laender-beschluss-1811744 . Accessed November 23, 2020. Covid-19: Germany introduces new restrictions amid rise in cases. BBC News. December 16, 2020. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-55324422 . Accessed January 19, 2021. Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: Chronik der bisherigen Maßnahmen [Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: chronology of measures taken]. German Federal Ministry of Health. https://www.bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/en/coronavirus/chronologie-coronavirus.html. Accessed June 5, 2020. Aktuelle Informationen für Reisende [Current information for travelers]. German Ministry of Health. https://www.bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/coronavirus-infos-reisende.html . Accessed November 23, 2020. Loxton R. Travel: what to know about Germany’s new two test strategy for arrivals from foreign “risk zones.” The Local. January 7, 2021. Updated January 11, 2021. https://www.thelocal.de/20210107/explained-germanys-new-two-test-strategy-for-travellers-from-foreign-risk-zones . Accessed February 10, 2021. Roser M, Ritchie H, Ortiz-Ospina E, Hasell J. Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Our World in Data. Updated daily. https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus/country/germany?country=~DEU . Doty P, Blanco M. Long-Term Care and the Impact of Covid-19: A First Look at Comparative Cross-National Statistics. Research Brief. Washington, DC: Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, US Department of Health and Human Services; 2020. https://aspe.hhs.gov/basic-report/long-term-care-and-impact-covid-19-first-look-comparative-cross-national-statistics . Accessed February 12, 2021. Situation report – 15 December 2020. Robert Koch Institute website. Last updated December 15, 2020. https://www.rki.de/EN/Content/infections/epidemiology/outbreaks/COVID-19/Situationsberichte_Tab.html . Accessed February 22, 202. COVID-19 (Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2). Robert Koch Institute website. https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/InfAZ/N/Neuartiges_Coronavirus/nCoV.html. Accessed June 5, 2020. COVID-19: Kriterien zur Entlassung aus dem Krankenhaus bzw. aus der häuslichen Isolierung [COVID-19: Criteria for discharge from hospital or from home isolation]. Robert Koch Institute website. https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/InfAZ/N/Neuartiges_Coronavirus/Entlassmanagement.html . Accessed June 5, 2020. Robert Koch Institute. Prävention und Management von COVID-19 in Altenund Pflegeeinrichtungen und Einrichtungen für Menschen mit Beeinträchtigungen und Behinderungen [Prevention and management of COVID-19 in elder care facilities and facilities for people with impairments and disabilities]. Berlin: Robert Koch Institute; 2020. https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/InfAZ/N/Neuartiges_Coronavirus/Alten_Pflegeeinrichtung_Empfehlung.pdf . Accessed June 5, 2020. Situation report – 16 November 2020. Robert Koch Institute website. Last updated November 16, 2020. https://www.rki.de/EN/Content/infections/epidemiology/outbreaks/COVID-19/Situationsberichte_Tab.html . Accessed November 22, 2020. Situation report – 17 November 2020. Robert Koch Institute website. Last updated November 17, 2020. https://www.rki.de/EN/Content/infections/epidemiology/outbreaks/COVID-19/Situationsberichte_Tab.html . Accessed November 22, 2020. Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: Chronik der bisherigen Maßnahmen [Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: chronology of measures taken]. German Federal Ministry of Health. https://www.bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/en/coronavirus/chronologie-coronavirus.html. Accessed June 5, 2020. Ellyatt H. Germany’s vaccine rollout: challenges and problems in vaccine strategy. CNBC. January 20, 2021. https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/19/germanys-vaccine-rollout-challenges-and-problems-in-vaccine-strategy.html . Accessed February 10, 2021. Von Der Burchard H. Germans vexed as coronavirus vaccine rollout lags. Politico. January 12, 2021. https://www.politico.eu/article/coronavirus-story-kiel/ . Accessed February 12, 2021. Morris L, Weber-Steinhaus F. Schools have seen no coronavirus outbreaks since reopening a month ago in Germany. Washington Post. September 11, 2020. https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/covid-schools-germany/2020/09/10/309648a4-eedf-11ea-bd08-1b10132b458f_story.html . Accessed November 23, 2020. Coronavirus: Germany improves ventilation to chase away Covid. BBC News. October 19, 2020. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54599593 . Accessed November 23, 2020. Nierenberg A, Pasick A. Schools will close in Germany as cases surge. New York Times. December 14, 2020. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/14/us/german-school-close-coronavirus-lockdown.html . Accessed February 10, 2021. Marcus I. Germany: Merkel and federal states to prolong lockdown. Berlin Spectator. February 10, 2021. https://berlinspectator.com/2021/02/10/germany-merkel-and-federal-states-to-prolong-lockdown/ . Accessed February 10, 2021. DIVI-Intensivregister website. https://www.intensivregister.de . Accessed June 5, 2020. Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: Chronik der bisherigen Maßnahmen [Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: chronology of measures taken]. German Federal Ministry of Health. https://www.bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/en/coronavirus/chronologie-coronavirus.html. Accessed June 5, 2020. Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: Chronik der bisherigen Maßnahmen [Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: chronology of measures taken]. German Federal Ministry of Health. https://www.bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/en/coronavirus/chronologie-coronavirus.html. Accessed June 5, 2020. Connolly K. German doctors pose naked in protest at PPE shortages. The Guardian. April 27, 2020. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/27/german-doctors-pose-naked-in-protest-at-ppe-shortages. Accessed June 2, 2020. Martin N. Coronavirus: German ICUs see 40% more patients than in April. Deutsche Welle. December 6, 2020. https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-german-icus-see-40-more-patients-than-in-april/a-55836491 . Accessed February 3, 2021. Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: Chronik der bisherigen Maßnahmen [Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: chronology of measures taken]. German Federal Ministry of Health. https://www.bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/en/coronavirus/chronologie-coronavirus.html. Accessed June 5, 2020. Netherlands airlifts coronavirus patients to Germany. Los Angeles Times. October 23, 2020. https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2020-10-23/dutch-hospital-airlifts-patients-to-germany-amid-virus-surge . Accessed November 24, 2020. Bartsch M, Dahlkamp J, Thimm K, Weber N, Weinzierl A, Winter S. German ICUs are struggling to keep up with corona. Der Spiegel. November 12, 2020. https://www.spiegel.de/international/germany/the-second-wave-hits-the-hospitals-german-icus-are-struggling-to-keep-up-with-corona-a-c096f95a-781c-4703-889b-08b523341551 . Accessed November 23, 2020. Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: Chronik der bisherigen Maßnahmen [Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: chronology of measures taken]. German Federal Ministry of Health. https://www.bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/en/coronavirus/chronologie-coronavirus.html. Accessed June 5, 2020. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). OECD Economic Outlook, Interim Report September 2020. Paris: OECD; 2020. https://doi.org/10.1787/16097408 . Roser M, Ritchie H, Ortiz-Ospina E, Hasell J. Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Our World in Data. Updated daily. https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus/country/germany?country=~DEU . The Editorial Board. Germany’s new coronavirus thinking. Wall Street Journal. May 14, 2020. https://www.wsj.com/articles/germanys-new-coronavirus-thinking-11589498695. Accessed June 2, 2020. Lu G, Razum O, Jahn A, et al. COVID-19 in Germany and China: mitigation versus elimination strategy. Global Health Action. 2021;14(1):1875601. https://doi.org/10.1080/16549716.2021.1875601

All visualizations, data, and code produced by Our World in Data are completely open access under the Creative Commons BY license . You have the permission to use, distribute, and reproduce these in any medium, provided the source and authors are credited.

The data produced by third parties and made available by Our World in Data is subject to the license terms from the original third-party authors. We will always indicate the original source of the data in our documentation, so you should always check the license of any such third-party data before use and redistribution.

Guest Authors