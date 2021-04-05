NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Eva Longoria’s Son Santiago, 2, Shows Off His Long Hair...

Eva Longoria’s Son Santiago, 2, Shows Off His Long Hair On Easter Egg Hunt With Mom — See Pic

Eva Longoria has shared an Easter Sunday snap of her mini-me son Santiago picking up chocolate eggs in the garden.

Eva Longoria[1], 45, is one proud mama[2], and she shared a new snap of her two-year-old son Santiago on an Easter egg hunt. The Desperate Housewives star took to Instagram on April 4 to share a sweet pic of herself and her mini-me son, whom she shares with husband Jose ‘Pepe’ Baston, in the middle of their Easter Sunday celebrations. “Let the egg hunt commence! #HappyEaster!” she captioned the post, which showed her rocking a bright blue romper, while leaning down to help her son collect chocolate eggs from their garden into a yellow basket.

The fashionable toddler wore a blue polo shirt, navy shorts, and black and white Adidas sneakers, as he wore his shoulder-length brunette locks out. “Cuties,” one fan commented, while hundreds of others wished the actress a “Happy Easter”. Back in the Summer of 2020, Eva and little Santiago stepped out for a walk in the California sunshine, and the adorable tot wore a shirt that featured a photo of his loved-up parents[3].

Eva rocked an all black ensemble including a tank top, zipped jacket, capri yoga pants and black sneakers, while she carried her phone in a baby pink cross-body carrier. She also attempted to keep a low profile by accessorizing with a black baseball cap, dark aviator sunglasses, and a black protective face mask.

eva

Meanwhile, little Santiago paired his unique tee with grey sweats and black sneakers, as he held his mom’s hand while walking alongside her. His das also looked casual in a grey tee with blue shorts and white sneakers. Like father, like son!

Eva regularly shares snaps of the trio, and recently posted a sweet photo[4] that showed her holding Santiago while enjoying a happy moment outside during quarantine. In the pic, she wore a black one-piece swimsuit and looked lovingly at the tiny tot, who wore a white top and jeans. What a mini fashionista!

