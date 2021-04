Other ways to alleviate chronic pain

The old-fashioned treatment for persistent pain, also known as chronic pain, was bed rest for weeks or months on end.

This advice has now been shown to actually make chronic pain worse.

As the NHS explains, exercise and continuing to work are key to recovery.

Lying in bed for long periods may make the pain last longer because inactivity makes you stiffen up and your muscles and bones get weaker, warns the health body.

