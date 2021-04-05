'Fresh sense of worship': Central Texas churches welcome members back for in-person services Easter Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voices belt, which is a holy sound of rejoicing this Easter Sunday. Hands reach for the skies with a fresh sense of worship.

This is the first big holiday — for those who celebrate — where all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in Texas.

Many churches welcomed back members with open arms Sunday, celebrating a day of rebirth in more ways than just one.

“Jesus is alive,” Associate Pastor for The Well Church in Austin, Adam Watson said. “And we believe because he rose again, that we also get to rise again.”

Again, The Well Church rises.

“I am so glad that each one of you is here,” Connections Coordinator, Juliana Quintero said on stage, to a crowd of church members. “I love seeing all of your faces.”

This rising feels different after being away from in-person services for months.

“We wanted to not only accommodate for people to feel safe, and be out doors — but we wanted all of our people to be able to gather,” Watson said.

Other church members agree.

“I just feel like we’re finally able to come out of our shells — ironically, on Easter,” Communications Director, Stephanie Thompson said.

Church members missed the fellowship. This is something many experienced for the first time, in a long time, on Sunday.

“There was a lot of joy and excitement,” Pastor Rusty Teeter of Berkeley United Methodist Church said. “But there was also a grief because we’ve also lost some members who have died this year and the fact that they won’t be with us is challenging.”

Teeter and his congregation find strength in their faith during the first service back together.

“Getting some restoration and redemption from the hurt and pain we’ve experienced, and also feeling the new life of reconnection,” Teeter said.

New life, brings new hope. This is felt at both The Well, and United Methodist Church.

Jala Washington