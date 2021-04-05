Holidays: Boris Johnson says foreign travel may not go ahead for summer – latest update

While many Britons are eager to hear if they can book their summer holiday, this may not be possible yet.
The Prime Minister stated he is hopeful about the reopening date next month.
But this will not be confirmed until closer to the time.
“Taking into account the latest situation with variants and the evidence about the efficacy of vaccines against them, we will confirm in advance whether non-essential international travel can resume on 17 May.
“Or whether we will need to wait longer before lifting the outbound travel restriction.”
He stated Britons will be given as much notice as possible for things reopening.
“We are going to give as much notice as we can, we want to get the country flying again,” he added.
If travel does go ahead next month, it is likely there will be travel restrictions put into place.
This could reportedly take into consideration factors such as vaccination rates, numbers of infections and the ability to identify variants in different countries.
Taking this information into consideration, countries will be classed as “red”, “amber” or “green”, according to reports.
Each traffic light colour will come with different rules for travellers.
Those arriving from countries branded “green” may not be required to isolate, however tests will still be required.
Those coming from “amber” or “red” countries could face restrictions such as isolating.
Travellers from “amber” countries will need to isolate for 10 days, or they can pay for a test on day five.
They could also be required to isolate in a hotel on arrival.
Foreign travel has been on hold for the last few months due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Current restrictions mean Britons can face £5,000 fines if they travel without an acceptable reason.
These reasons include essential work, education, medical treatment, or to provide care for a vulnerable person.
The Government is regularly sharing updates on the latest coronavirus plans.
Plans laid out in the roadmap will often be confirmed the week before restrictions are meant to be lifted.
When visiting countries like Spain, Britons could have to follow strict face mask rules.
This is because of new rules which state people in Spain must wear face coverings, even when outside at locations such as the beach and tourist spots.
