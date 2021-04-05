Holidays: Boris Johnson says foreign travel may not go ahead for summer – latest update

Boris Johnson has shared an update about foreign travel for Britons today. He has explained there will be conditions of when travel is allowed.

He said: "We are hopeful we can get going from May 17 but I do not wish to give hostages to fortune or to underestimate the difficulties we are seeing in some of the countries people are wanting to go to." While many Britons are eager to hear if they can book their summer holiday, this may not be possible yet. The Prime Minister stated he is hopeful about the reopening date next month. But this will not be confirmed until closer to the time.

He said: “Given the state of the pandemic abroad, and the progress of vaccination programmes in other countries, we are not yet in a position to confirm that non-essential international travel can resume from that point. “Taking into account the latest situation with variants and the evidence about the efficacy of vaccines against them, we will confirm in advance whether non-essential international travel can resume on 17 May. “Or whether we will need to wait longer before lifting the outbound travel restriction.” He stated Britons will be given as much notice as possible for things reopening. “We are going to give as much notice as we can, we want to get the country flying again,” he added. If travel does go ahead next month, it is likely there will be travel restrictions put into place.

It is thought the Government could introduce a traffic light system, although this was not confirmed today. This could reportedly take into consideration factors such as vaccination rates, numbers of infections and the ability to identify variants in different countries. Taking this information into consideration, countries will be classed as “red”, “amber” or “green”, according to reports. Each traffic light colour will come with different rules for travellers. Those arriving from countries branded “green” may not be required to isolate, however tests will still be required. Those coming from “amber” or “red” countries could face restrictions such as isolating. Travellers from “amber” countries will need to isolate for 10 days, or they can pay for a test on day five.