James Martin shares easy Welsh rarebit recipe for an Easter weekend treat

Welsh rarebit is essentially cheese on toast but with added flavour – a perfect snack or lunchtime meal to eat on the Easter weekend.

Penny from Bingley in Yorkshire called in to James’ show today to tell the chef about her struggles with cooking rarebit, saying that she “cannot keep the cheese on top of the bread”.

James, as always, had all the answers and showed Penny how he would make the delicious dish.

First, the chef pointed out the ingredients needed for Welsh rarebit, which are cheddar cheese, English mustard, tabasco, Worcestershire sauce, flour, egg, and milk.

