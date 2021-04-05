Jeremy Clarkson says left are 'aroused' over Boris take down: 'The hyenas are circling'

Jeremy Clarkson, 60, has hit out at members of Conservative opposition, as he believes when a public enquiry begins into the coronavirus death toll, they will wonder why so many people “died of Covid-19”. The former Top Gear host says the “left” could look to place “blame” on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s shoulders for the outcome of the pandemic, as he gets a “sense” they are circling like “hyenas” ready to pounce when opportunity strikes.

He shared in his The Sunday Times column: “One day soon, when we are all on a beach drinking wine and eating cheese, there will be a public inquiry to establish why so many people in Britain died of Covid-19. “And it’ll be a complete waste of time and money, because, after many years of huffing and puffing and some am-dram mock incredulity from the panel, all of the blame will be landed with a big fat wallop on the shoulders of Boris Johnson. “You can already sense the hyenas of the left, circling and gurgling, aroused by the bloodbath to come. “For months now we’ve been listening to their questions in press conferences, and they’re not really questions at all,” he added. READ MORE:Simon Cowell could risk friendship with Prince Harry for Piers Morgan

Jeremy claimed many of the questions asked to Mr Johnson during conferences are simply unanswerable, as some have tried to infer he is “Britain’s biggest serial killer”. The former Top Gear star also admitted the PM could have “played a better game” in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, he has only come to that conclusion through “hindsight”. In the future, Jeremy believes Mr Johnson could make different decisions after now having had experience dealing with a global pandemic. He continued: “No one knew, back then, what to do and what would be for the best.

"It was a case of sticking your wetted finger into the wind and following the advice of whatever boffin had the most letters after his name. "But because it's now known that we should have locked down earlier and not encouraged people to eat out quite so quickly after the first wave passed, Boris will cop the blame. All of it." The UK locked down in March last year for the first time, and since then there have been three national lockdowns in an attempt to control the rapid spread of the virus. All social distancing restrictions are set to end on June 21, for now. Jeremy has himself been sceptical of the government's handling of the pandemic at times and previously blasted the Prime Minister for not being tough enough with his stance on locking down Britain earlier.

Jeremy compared Mr Johnson’s initial “dithering” to “Iron Lady” Margaret Thatcher’s stern leadership which began in 1979. The presenter previously revealed he had been closely watching a BBC documentary on the first-ever female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He wrote in The Sun: “As I watched, I couldn’t help thinking that the country could do with that kind of iron-willed leadership now.” The former Top Gear host went on to discuss how Mrs Thatcher was undeterred from her political duties, despite being at great risk of dying in the 1984 Brighton explosion.