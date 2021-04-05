Jeremy Clarkson says left are 'aroused' over Boris take down: 'The hyenas are circling'

“And it’ll be a complete waste of time and money, because, after many years of huffing and puffing and some am-dram mock incredulity from the panel, all of the blame will be landed with a big fat wallop on the shoulders of Boris Johnson.
“You can already sense the hyenas of the left, circling and gurgling, aroused by the bloodbath to come.
“For months now we’ve been listening to their questions in press conferences, and they’re not really questions at all,” he added.
The former Top Gear star also admitted the PM could have “played a better game” in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, he has only come to that conclusion through “hindsight”.
In the future, Jeremy believes Mr Johnson could make different decisions after now having had experience dealing with a global pandemic.
He continued: “No one knew, back then, what to do and what would be for the best.
“But because it’s now known that we should have locked down earlier and not encouraged people to eat out quite so quickly after the first wave passed, Boris will cop the blame. All of it.”
The UK locked down in March last year for the first time, and since then there have been three national lockdowns in an attempt to control the rapid spread of the virus. All social distancing restrictions are set to end on June 21, for now.
Jeremy has himself been sceptical of the government’s handling of the pandemic at times and previously blasted the Prime Minister for not being tough enough with his stance on locking down Britain earlier.
The presenter previously revealed he had been closely watching a BBC documentary on the first-ever female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
He wrote in The Sun: “As I watched, I couldn’t help thinking that the country could do with that kind of iron-willed leadership now.”
The former Top Gear host went on to discuss how Mrs Thatcher was undeterred from her political duties, despite being at great risk of dying in the 1984 Brighton explosion.
Jeremy continued: “Would she have allowed planes to land and the Cheltenham Gold Cup to go ahead? Not a chance.
“And would she be dithering now, coming up with all sorts of damn fool rules about barbecues and whether your hairdresser is allowed to talk to you? Again, no.”
“Today, everyone cares about what’s being said about them on social media and on the TV news. Thatcher didn’t.”
