Kate Middleton: Travel is in Duchess's blood – qualities she inherited from cabin crew mum

However, Carole’s experience of BA cabin crew life back in the 70s was very different to the world modern-day flight attendants inhabit.

“In 1976, air travel was a different world,” Moody wrote.

“Some male holidaymakers, who were just getting used to the etiquette, would walk up the steps on to the plane bare-chested or even still wearing their swimming trunks at the end of their holiday, although most pilots would insist they turn around and get changed before they were permitted to board.”

“It was also in the days when smoking was commonplace on aircraft, and one former crew member recalls that the cabin crew would all be smoking in the little galley kitchen when they weren’t tending to the customers, and they would emerge with their serving trays in a fug of smoke.”