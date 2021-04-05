Man Utd and Chelsea face £289m payout to sign Erling Haaland as Mino Raiola demands emerge

Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl recently said the club remain “relaxed” about Haaland’s future, telling Sky Germany: “Our position is clear: we are planning with Erling.
“We are very relaxed about that. Of course, we have been following the situation. But we had a very, very good talk with Mino and his [Haaland’s] father just recently.
“I don’t want to go into those talks now. From a certain point on, we may no longer be able to influence what the future will bring.
“I have seen the boy in training in the last two days and I have seen how hungry he is and the sparkle is in his eyes. We are very ambitious, we need Erling to achieve our sporting goals, and we have made that clear.”
