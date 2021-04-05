NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Man Utd and Chelsea face £289m payout to sign Erling...

Sports

Man Utd and Chelsea face £289m payout to sign Erling Haaland as Mino Raiola demands emerge

1 min

126views
96
15 shares, 96 points

Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl recently said the club remain “relaxed” about Haaland’s future, telling Sky Germany: “Our position is clear: we are planning with Erling.

“We are very relaxed about that. Of course, we have been following the situation. But we had a very, very good talk with Mino and his [Haaland’s] father just recently.

“I don’t want to go into those talks now. From a certain point on, we may no longer be able to influence what the future will bring.

“I have seen the boy in training in the last two days and I have seen how hungry he is and the sparkle is in his eyes. We are very ambitious, we need Erling to achieve our sporting goals, and we have made that clear.”

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

96
15 shares, 96 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish