'Marbella is extremely safe' Mummy Marbella desperate for return of UK holidaymakers

The British Government has warned travel abroad will likely remain restricted until the end of June to ensure the UK avoids returning holidaymakers import new strains of the coronavirus. The travel and hospitality industries took several blows because of the pandemic and representatives have been urging the British Government to allow tourists to move to and from safer areas to give the sectors a boost. Lisa Hodgkins, the owner of a bar in Marbella, southern Spain , told Good Morning Britain: “Marbella is extremely safe.

"Obviously, we have restrictions in place, the same as the UK but Spain, particularly Marbella, we need the Brits. We don't survive without the Brits. "I fully understand the UK economy but also you have the aviation industry which is also part of the UK economy. "Those flights need to be landed at Malaga airport as soon as possible because we're ready for you. "We're also very much about outside dining, outside drinking which is really safe, much safer than being inside. It's beautiful here, why not come?"

Spain has recently seen a resurgence of new coronavirus infections but borders have remained open to tourists travelling from other European Union countries. Residents have lamented the arrival of international tourists while locals still face heavy restrictions to their daily lives because of the pandemic. Reporter Maria Llull told Newscast businesses have been glad to see tourists from Germany prop up the sector but admitted there are concerns about new Covid clusters emerging. Ms Llull said: "They are excited because we need German money.