Mary Berry shares 'perfect' Victoria sponge cake recipe using 'all in one' method

She explained the simple recipe used the “all in one” baking method, which means putting all the ingredients in the bowl and mixing.
In a large bowl, add four eggs, sugar, self-raising flour, baking powder and baking spread, or butter.
“Take a mixer and mix it until the ingredients are all combined,” she continued.
Mary shared advice on how to know when the mixture is ready and warned against overmixing.
“When you pick up the beater, or you pick up some with a spoon, it should drop back into the mixture. [It will be] a soft, dropping consistency.”
Once the mixture is combined, put equal amounts into two tins and level off.
Put both tins in the pre-heated oven on one shelf for about 25 minutes.
Mary said: “I’m going to keep an eye on them towards the end of the cooking process to make sure they are an even light brown and shrinking away from the side of the tin.”
Once cooled, bakers can spread strawberry jam, and cream if desired, on top of one of the sponges.
Then place the other cake on top to complete the Victoria sandwich.
Finish by dusting with caster sugar on top.
She continued: “I think this is a perfect Victoria sandwich and I know all the family are going to enjoy it.”
