Mary Berry shares 'perfect' Victoria sponge cake recipe using 'all in one' method

Mary Berry is a popular television personality and cookbook author. She has shared how to make a Victoria sponge cake with little effort.

Mary shared the recipe in an unearthed video for BBC’s Children in Need in 2010.

She explained the simple recipe used the “all in one” baking method, which means putting all the ingredients in the bowl and mixing.

Mary stated: “Making a Victoria sandwich is very simple, particularly if you use the ‘all in one’ method.

“This means putting all the ingredients at once into the bowl and giving it a good beat.”

