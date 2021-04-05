NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Monty Don hits out at 'old-fashioned' Gardeners' World viewers over...

Monty Don hits out at 'old-fashioned' Gardeners' World viewers over wife remarks

“But I was deeply unhappy. There was a discontent that travelled with me.

“I felt chronically but vaguely unwell. My temper veered from the irascible to the unreasonable,” he added in his book The Jewel Garden.

As he grew older he began to notice his anger more, despite seeming to have it all.

Monty and Sarah initially lived in Islington, London, while they ran their jewellery business together before they were declared bankrupt.

He continued: “This as I hit my early thirties was the way life was. I had a wife I loved and who loved me well, one adored child and another on the way.

“Yet I was angry with my own skin. Nothing suited.”

