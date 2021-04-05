More Samsung TV owners offered a swathe of free content and that's not all

Samsung is offering even more of its TV customers the chance to tune into content without having to pay any expensive subscription fees. The firm’s popular TV Plus service – which brings access to channels such as CNN, SuperToons TV, Action Movies, Rakuten TV and the Comedy Channel – is now launching in a number of new regions across the world including India, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland and Portugal.

These areas now join the UK, US, Australia, Brazil and Mexico who have already been given access to the streaming app which can be found on almost all new Samsung TVs.

If you weren’t already aware, Samsung’s TV Plus gives you instant access to top news, sports, entertainment, and more. In fact, there are over 80 channels available and the best part is that it’s totally free and doesn’t require any downloads, sign-up, credit cards, subscriptions or additional devices.

Samsung TV Plus has become one of the fastest-growing streaming services in the world following its debut in 2015 and that’s probably not hard to dispute considering the amount of content that’s available without reaching for your wallet.

It’s also getting regular updates aimed at improving the experience with the most recent change including a simplified player bar for more intuitive controls.

