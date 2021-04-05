More Samsung TV owners offered a swathe of free content and that's not all

If you weren’t already aware, Samsung’s TV Plus gives you instant access to top news, sports, entertainment, and more. In fact, there are over 80 channels available and the best part is that it’s totally free and doesn’t require any downloads, sign-up, credit cards, subscriptions or additional devices.
Samsung TV Plus has become one of the fastest-growing streaming services in the world following its debut in 2015 and that’s probably not hard to dispute considering the amount of content that’s available without reaching for your wallet.
It’s also getting regular updates aimed at improving the experience with the most recent change including a simplified player bar for more intuitive controls.
Samsung says that Galaxy users who own a smartphone from the Galaxy Note20, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note10 or Galaxy S10 series will be able to enjoy the app this April.
“The growth of Samsung TV Plus has everything to do with the quality of the content, the ease of access and the multi-screen experiences offered,” said Sang Kim, SVP of Product & Marketing for Samsung Electronics. “We are working hard to deliver more to our customers wherever they are – including our mobile offering.”
Explaining more, Kevin McGurn, president of sales and distribution, Vevo said: “In the US, we partnered with Samsung TV Plus during the early days of our OTT expansion. Today, they are one of our top-performing television experiences, with tens of millions of viewers across Vevo channels daily. We are excited to build on this success and do the same in the UK and Europe, but with more localized curation.”
