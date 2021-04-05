Morris 'B.B' Dickerson dead: Co-founder of rock band War dies from 'undisclosed illness'

Dickerson joined the band in the 1962 back when they were called The Creators, formed by Harold Brown and his uncle Howard E. Scott.

Over the decade, the group added Charles Miller and Lonnie Jordan to the lineup but later split during the Vietnam War.

Dickerson became one of the founding members of War in 1969 along with Scott, Brown, Eric Burdon, Lee Oskar, Thomas ‘Papa Dee’ Allen, Miller and Jordan.

The band peaked on the Billboard charts in 1973 with the album The World Is a Ghetto and their number two single, The Cisco Kid.