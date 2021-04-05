One dead after fiery 18-wheeler, car crash in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those over the age of 40 can start signing up for COVID-19 vaccines through Austin Public Health this week, as the group works to expand access to the vaccine while also “prioritizing by age and risk of severe disease,” according to a release.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. all those over 40, plus those in 1A, 1B and 1C groups, childcare providers and educators can sign up. If there are more appointments, the sign up will open again on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kate Winkle