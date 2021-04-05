NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

One dead after fiery 18-wheeler, car crash in east Austin

US

One dead after fiery 18-wheeler, car crash in east Austin

1 min

67views
62
11 shares, 62 points

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those over the age of 40 can start signing up for COVID-19 vaccines through Austin Public Health this week, as the group works to expand access to the vaccine while also “prioritizing by age and risk of severe disease,” according to a release.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. all those over 40, plus those in 1A, 1B and 1C groups, childcare providers and educators can sign up. If there are more appointments, the sign up will open again on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kate Winkle

, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

62
11 shares, 62 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish