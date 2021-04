The father-of-five, who was previously married to Andrea Bertorelli, share one son together, Simon, who is a singer and drummer.

He also adopted Bertorelli’s daughter Joely, an actress and film producer.

Phil had one daughter with second wife Jill Tavelman, actress Lily Collins, who most recently starred in the Netflix series Emily in Paris.

He later went on to marry his third wife Orianne before their recent split.