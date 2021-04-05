PS Now April 2021: Five new PS4 games coming to PlayStation Now?

This will mean new PS4 games being added to the service, with no major titles scheduled for removal.
Based on recent announcements, we would expect Sony to reveal its plans for PS Now April 2021 on Tuesday.
However, due to an early announcement last month, there is also a slim chance of the news being shared in the coming hours, on April 5.
There have been no leaks or hints regarding what could be coming to PlayStation Now, and fans can’t even rule out crossovers.
The latest PlayStation Plus free games will be released on April 6, and it seems unlikely that we will see the likes of Days Gones and Zombie Army 4 being announced.
We can also rule out Oddworld: Soulstorm, as this is a new game, and they rarely join PS Now straight out the gates.
And with so many first and third-party games to choose from, it’s hard to gauge what could be coming next to PS Now.
The one big thing to note is that while no major games are scheduled to leave the service this week, plenty are being removed in the coming months.
And this could mean that we could five new games added to the PS Now library, rather than the regular three.
Unlike PS Plus, PlayStation Now subscribers can get massive refreshes, which in the past have included up to seven games.
These can vary in quality, but with a few high-profile games disappearing at the end of April and May, this could be a bumper month for announcements.
April and May will see the following games removed: Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, The Crew 2, Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.
BLACK OPS 3 – April 29
In the dark future of Call of Duty: Black Ops III, the lines are blurred between humanity and the technology we’ve created, a world where cutting-edge military robotics define warfare. Tackle Treyarch’s story campaign solo, or squad up with another player in local split-screen or online.
THE CREW 2 – May 6
In The Crew 2, take on the American motorsports scene as you explore and dominate the land, air, and sea of the United States in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created. With a wide variety of exotic cars, bikes, boats, and planes to choose from, experience the unbridled thrill and adrenaline-pumping excitement of competing across the entire USA as you test your skills in a wide range of driving disciplines.
KINGDOM COME: DELIVERANCE – May 3
In the midst of this chaos, you’re Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Your peaceful life is shattered when a mercenary raid, ordered by King Sigismund himself, burns your village to the ground. Fate drags you into this bloody conflict and shoves you into a raging civil war, where you help fight for the future of Bohemia.
0 Comments