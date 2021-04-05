NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

PS Plus April 2021 countdown: New PS4, PS5 free games release time – Days Gone, Oddworld

The arrival of a new PS Plus line-up also means time is running out to download the current selection of free games.

The PS Plus March 2021 line-up includes one of the best games of last year – Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

This is the PS4 version of the Square Enix JRPG revival, and was added to PS Plus ahead of the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade later this year.

The PS Plus March 2021 line-up also includes Farpoint and Remnant From The Ashes for PS4 as well as Maquette for PS5.

Besides the deadline for downloading approaching for the PS Plus March 2021 line-up, time is also running out to download Destruction All-Stars.

