PS Plus April 2021 WARNING: Last chance download for best PS4 free games of 2021

And it just so happens that the most recent PS Plus games are some of the best and most exciting given away by Sony over the last six months.
The tech giant is well-known for giving away cracking combos, and it’s hard to top some of the earlier months.
But it’s hard to fault Final Fantasy VII Remake, Maquette, Remnant: From the Ashes and Farpoint.
Not only are there four games you can download and play across both PS4 and PS5 consoles, but they also include PlayStation VR compatibility too.
While FF7 and Remnant don’t offer anything new for Virtual Reality gamers, Farpoint is known to be one of the best shooters around for the headset.
“Optimised for the PlayStation VR Aim controller and fully playable with a DualShock wireless controller, strikeout towards your crashed space station solo or with a friend in online co-op. Trade alien threats for testing each other’s skills in a variety of Versus game modes.”
Meanwhile, Maquette is a highly ranked PlayStation Puzzler, which is a console exclusive to the PS4 and PS5, offering something new for PS Plus subscribers, without taking up any important slots.
For those who haven’t much about it, this is how Graceful Decay describes it: “Maquette is a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge. Maquette makes it possible by twisting the world into itself recursively in an MC Escher-esque fashion.
“Head to the centre of the world and you’ll feel like a giant, towering over buildings and walls. But venture further out, and start to feel small as things get larger and larger – to the point where cracks in the ground become chasms.
These are just some of the more interesting games that can be downloaded today, without mentioning the big ones.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the headliner of March, offering up a relatively new AAA experience for anyone who wants to try it.
Proving to be a somewhat controversial remake of the classic original, the FF7 available on PS4 and PS5 consoles remain exclusive to those gaming machines.
It remains one of the best-reviewed games to be made part of the PlayStation Plus lineup, especially when you consider the thousands of votes it had from gamers.
“In this third-person survival action shooter, play as one of the last remnants of humanity attempting to retake a world overrun by monstrous, interdimensional invaders.
“Venture into dynamically-generated worlds alone or with up to two other survivors, scavenging for supplies and modding your equipment to strengthen your chances of survival when tackling over 100 deadly varieties of enemy and battling epic bosses.”
And gamers should also know that they can still download Destruction Allstars until the new lineup for April arrives.
The next PS Plus free games lineup includes PlayStation exclusive Days Gone, as well as Zombie Army 4. That’s on top of Oddworld Soulstorm, which is free to subscribers on the day of launch.
The free PS4 and PS5 games will be available to download on the morning of April 6, and will be packaged alongside other big PlayStation Store refreshes.
So if you’re looking for something new to play, you need to make sure you have claimed all of the PS Plus March games before the next ones arrive.
