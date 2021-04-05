PS Plus April 2021 WARNING: Last chance download for best PS4 free games of 2021

With a little over 24-hours left before April’s PlayStation Plus free games are released, there is only a short window left to download the current batch. And it just so happens that the most recent PS Plus games are some of the best and most exciting given away by Sony over the last six months. The tech giant is well-known for giving away cracking combos, and it’s hard to top some of the earlier months. But it’s hard to fault Final Fantasy VII Remake, Maquette, Remnant: From the Ashes and Farpoint. Not only are there four games you can download and play across both PS4 and PS5 consoles, but they also include PlayStation VR compatibility too. While FF7 and Remnant don’t offer anything new for Virtual Reality gamers, Farpoint is known to be one of the best shooters around for the headset.

“Master an arsenal of weapons to keep yourself alive on a hostile alien world in this free-roaming, first-person PS VR shooter,” the official description reads. “Optimised for the PlayStation VR Aim controller and fully playable with a DualShock wireless controller, strikeout towards your crashed space station solo or with a friend in online co-op. Trade alien threats for testing each other’s skills in a variety of Versus game modes.” Meanwhile, Maquette is a highly ranked PlayStation Puzzler, which is a console exclusive to the PS4 and PS5, offering something new for PS Plus subscribers, without taking up any important slots. For those who haven’t much about it, this is how Graceful Decay describes it: “Maquette is a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge. Maquette makes it possible by twisting the world into itself recursively in an MC Escher-esque fashion. “Head to the centre of the world and you’ll feel like a giant, towering over buildings and walls. But venture further out, and start to feel small as things get larger and larger – to the point where cracks in the ground become chasms.

“In Maquette, you will explore the scales of everyday problems in a modern-day love story. Where sometimes the smallest of issues can become insurmountable obstacles.” These are just some of the more interesting games that can be downloaded today, without mentioning the big ones. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the headliner of March, offering up a relatively new AAA experience for anyone who wants to try it. Proving to be a somewhat controversial remake of the classic original, the FF7 available on PS4 and PS5 consoles remain exclusive to those gaming machines. It remains one of the best-reviewed games to be made part of the PlayStation Plus lineup, especially when you consider the thousands of votes it had from gamers.