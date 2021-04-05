SAG Awards 2021: See Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman & More Stars Before The Show

Although there was no red carpet at the 2021 SAG Awards, several celebs still posed for official portraits before the big night.

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards looked a bit different than usual amidst the continued coronavirus pandemic. The show aired on April 4, but to keep in-person attendance at a minimum, there was no red carpet for the stars to show off their fashion like usual. Instead, some of the nominees and attendees submitted official portraits before the show to celebrate the big night.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington looked absolutely incredible while wearing a blue gown and matching headpiece for the SAG Awards. She even posed for some photos from inside her pool to give off mermaid vibes for her portrait session. Kerry is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for her role in Little Fires Everywhere, and she definitely looked like a winner in her gorgeous outfit.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren was pretty in pink (and red) in her SAG Awards look. The 75-year-old actress looked ageless as she posed outside in her red gown with puffy pink sleeves. She wore her hair in a top knot, and rocked flashy earrings to accessorize her look. Helen attended the SAG Awards as a presenter, but she previously won three SAG Awards herself (two in 2001 for Gosford Park and one in 2006 for The Queen).

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman looked incredible in her sheer dress, which was embroidered with floral designs throughout. She wore her hair in loose waves, pulled to the side in a fishtail braid, and was completely ethereal in her award show look. Nicole is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for her role in The Undoing. Of course, she’s no stranger to the SAG Awards — she’s been nominated 13 other times and even won once!

Check out the gallery above to see more photos of celebrities, like Carey Mulligan and Zosia Mamet, in their official SAG Awards portraits.

Alyssa Norwin