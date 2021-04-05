NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

SAG Awards best dressed: Nicole Kidman among stars at 2021...

SAG Awards best dressed: Nicole Kidman among stars at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The SAG Awards took place today in the US. The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast, showing great and good in Hollywood receiving awards.
While the ceremony was a little different, with stars social distancing, but they still managed to turn out gorgeous looks for the event.

Australian actress Nicole Kidman wore a nude dress with light blue floral embroidery.

Actress Kayley Cuco wore a bright magenta dress with a large rosette on the front and voluminous sleeves.

British star Helen Mirren wore a red and pink gown, with a sweetheart necklace and voluminous sleeves.

Lily Collins, star of Emily in Paris, wore a light pink mini dress with a large embellished collar.

Actress Cynthia Erivo wore a cream Alexander McQueen ball gown with a huge skirt and bustier.

Kerry Washington wore a blue ensemble with an embroidered cap. 

She filmed her process of getting ready in the beaded gown on Instagram.

