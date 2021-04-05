NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Simon Calder reveals countries most likely to be on UK...

Travel

Simon Calder reveals countries most likely to be on UK green list for holidays

2 min

103views
83
13 shares, 83 points
The travel expert told This Morning presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford his predictions for countries that could be OK to fly to this summer if a traffic light system is brought in for foreign holidays. Mr Calder rattled off exotic destinations such as Dubai and Bahrain as possible locations for British holidaymakers this summer. But he warned the number of destinations that open up to travellers will be dependent on how good the host country’s vaccine programme is.
Simon Calder told the show: “Malta is doing really well.

“There is also talk about the UAE (where Dubai is) currently on the red list but they could go suddenly from red to green possibly.”

He also said the USA, which is making strong progress with their vaccine rollout, is another contender for holidays this summer for Britons.

But Mr Calder stressed any location that opens up to foreign travellers will be “dependent on how good” their vaccination programme is.

JUST IN: Greece holidays: Nation dubbed ‘the place to be’ as it ‘eclipses’ Spain for summer travel[1]

He also added how exotic locations such as Bahrain in the Middle East could be on a green list.

And British overseas territory Gibraltar was also a likely contender for travel despite not having many hotels for holidaymakers.

His comments come as Britons eagerly await news from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on when overseas holidays may return.

Travel corridors have not yet been confirmed for this summer, but speculations over a traffic light system similar to travel corridors have been suggested.

READ MORE: Summer holidays ‘set for Covid traffic lights’[2]

Flights and holidays abroad are set to resume next month under the Government’s roadmap which has seen many companies cancelling all flights and holidays until the middle of May.

TUI and Jet2 have pushed all flights and holidays back to May 16, while all easyJet holidays are axed until May 17.

But Ryanair has continued to fly throughout the coronavirus pandemic but flight schedules remain subject to change and some flights have been axed.

Boris Johnson is expected to offer some light on foreign travel plans during a Downing Street press conference at 5pm today.

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

83
13 shares, 83 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish