Simon Calder reveals countries most likely to be on UK green list for holidays

“There is also talk about the UAE (where Dubai is) currently on the red list but they could go suddenly from red to green possibly.”
He also said the USA, which is making strong progress with their vaccine rollout, is another contender for holidays this summer for Britons.
But Mr Calder stressed any location that opens up to foreign travellers will be “dependent on how good” their vaccination programme is.
JUST IN: Greece holidays: Nation dubbed ‘the place to be’ as it ‘eclipses’ Spain for summer travel[1]
And British overseas territory Gibraltar was also a likely contender for travel despite not having many hotels for holidaymakers.
His comments come as Britons eagerly await news from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on when overseas holidays may return.
Travel corridors have not yet been confirmed for this summer, but speculations over a traffic light system similar to travel corridors have been suggested.
READ MORE: Summer holidays ‘set for Covid traffic lights’[2]
TUI and Jet2 have pushed all flights and holidays back to May 16, while all easyJet holidays are axed until May 17.
But Ryanair has continued to fly throughout the coronavirus pandemic but flight schedules remain subject to change and some flights have been axed.
Boris Johnson is expected to offer some light on foreign travel plans during a Downing Street press conference at 5pm today.
References
- ^ Greece holidays: Nation dubbed ‘the place to be’ as it ‘eclipses’ Spain for summer travel (www.express.co.uk)
- ^ Summer holidays ‘set for Covid traffic lights’ (www.express.co.uk)
0 Comments