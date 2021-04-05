Simon Calder reveals countries most likely to be on UK green list for holidays

The travel expert told This Morning presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford his predictions for countries that could be OK to fly to this summer if a traffic light system is brought in for foreign holidays. Mr Calder rattled off exotic destinations such as Dubai and Bahrain as possible locations for British holidaymakers this summer. But he warned the number of destinations that open up to travellers will be dependent on how good the host country’s vaccine programme is.

Simon Calder told the show: “Malta is doing really well. “There is also talk about the UAE (where Dubai is) currently on the red list but they could go suddenly from red to green possibly.” He also said the USA, which is making strong progress with their vaccine rollout, is another contender for holidays this summer for Britons. But Mr Calder stressed any location that opens up to foreign travellers will be “dependent on how good” their vaccination programme is. JUST IN: Greece holidays: Nation dubbed ‘the place to be’ as it ‘eclipses’ Spain for summer travel

He also added how exotic locations such as Bahrain in the Middle East could be on a green list. And British overseas territory Gibraltar was also a likely contender for travel despite not having many hotels for holidaymakers. His comments come as Britons eagerly await news from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on when overseas holidays may return. Travel corridors have not yet been confirmed for this summer, but speculations over a traffic light system similar to travel corridors have been suggested. READ MORE: Summer holidays ‘set for Covid traffic lights’