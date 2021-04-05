Snapchat Egg Hunt 2021 is cancelled: here are the best alternative games this Easter

Snapchat has left fans disappointed after announcing the surprise news that their annual Easter Egg Hunt will not be making a return in 2021. The Snapchat Easter Egg Hunt is a popular, annual event that sees users of the selfie app exploring real-life locations to find eggs that have been hidden away. Under normal circumstances Snapchat users would use the Snap Map as well as the 3D World Lens on an Easter Egg Hunt.

Sadly, however, things are anything but normal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But there was hope among Snapchatters that the Easter Egg Hunt would return in 2021, seeing as a rejigged version was held in 2020.

Last year’s take on the Snapchat Egg Hunt saw Snapchatters being able to go on an Egg Hunt without leaving their front door.

However, Snapchat has now revealed that they’re taking “a break” from the Snapchat Easter Egg Hunt in 2021.

Replying to one Snapchatter who asked if an Egg Hunt was taking place this year, the @snapchatsupport Twitter posted: “Hi! We are taking a break from Egg Hunt this year Hatching chick Please check out this article, https://support.snapchat.com/a/games#GameDevelopers, to learn more about some other egg-cellent Games offered on Snapchat!”

READ MORE: Snapchat is making it much easier to filter your friends list