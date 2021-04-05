Space Jam: A New Legacy release date, cast, trailer, plot – all about basketball film

LeBron’s eldest son and daughter are played by Ceyair J. Wright and Harper Leigh Alexander.

As with the original Space Jam, there are cameos from a huge number of NBA and WBNA players, including Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Kyle Kuzma, Diana Taurasi and Chiney Ogwumike.

Looney Tunes also appear in the film, with the usual suspects taking centre-stage. Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig will all form an unusual basketball team.

The Looney Tunes characters are voiced by Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza and Bob Bergman, with guest stars Gabriel Iglesias and Zendaya voicing Speedy Gonzales and Lola Bunny respectively.