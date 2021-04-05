Texas golf pro Jordan Spieth wins the PGA Tour event for 2021

The Texas Open finished on an excellent Sunday for Jordan Spieth, who carded four scores of 76 and 66 to collect two stroke putts.

It is Spieth’s first victory on the PGA Tour since last year, having struggled since his phenomenal start. A 2-shot winner and runner-up in both of the Texas Open was Stephen Spieth, who ended the tournament on a 66 on Sunday.

He ended the competition with a third-round birdie three of six.

Getty Images

The victory is a huge for Spieth, because it happened in his home state and before he contests his greatest victory and biggest loss in the following year at Augusta National.

He said there were many occasions when he felt certain he wouldn’t be. “I had faith in my ability to achieve my goals.

When you lose your faith, you also lose sight of the bright spots. It’s hard, but everybody on the team has worked together really well. This is a huge for me. I’ve always wondered about that.”

12th on the PGA Tour and his first since the 2017 Open Championship. He’s on a list of previous winners that includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas.

Prior to the three-year drought, Spieth won three major championships (the Masters in 2015, plus both the 2015 U.S. Open and the Tour Championship in 2016 and 2017).

He will fail tremendously in 2019, the PGA Championship (71, 2020) and the U.S. Open (T65, 2019).

Opening the 2020-21 golf season, Spieth did not finish better than T38 in any three of his first seven tournaments.

However, starting with the Phoenix Open, Spieth has been unstoppable. Additional to that, he has six top-fifteen finishes and two top-fifteen finishes out of seven events (he placed T48 in The Players Championship).

“It’s true. I wanted to blow off some steam “According to him, he said “That’s always been difficult for me on Sundays when I’ve been competing. It was a random day today. Ok, I’ll be damned!”

Spieth is playing his best golf in three years for the 2021; People regard him as one of the tournament favourites, having won the Texas Open with 11/1 odds.

That is in third place, bettered only by Bryson DeChambe, the bookmaker.