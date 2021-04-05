University of Houston's men's basketball team returns home after Final Four run

Made great time on the way home… Cougars have just landed at Hobby Airport
Will be loading the bus and heading to Guy V Lewis Development Facility soon#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs[1][2]
— Houston Men’s Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) April 4, 2021[3]
The Cougars’ sixth Final Four appearance, their first since 1984, ended a season with a 28-4 overall record and a No. 3 ranking in the Coaches Poll and No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll.
While Houston may be out of the tournament, their former foes in Baylor keep a Texas connection alive as the Bears face Gonzaga in Monday’s NCAA championship game.
It’s the second trip to the championship for Baylor. The other was in 1948, when the Bears lost to Kentucky 58-42. This is Baylor’s first trip to the Final Four since 1950, when only eight teams were in the tournament.
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
