Gaming

Video: Watch Nintendo Life Play Super Mario Bros. 35 One Last Time

It’s been a tough week for Super Mario fans – a handful of his games have been taken away by Nintendo, including the discontinuation of the Switch Online exclusive Super Mario Bros. 35.

If you didn’t get the chance to play the game on the final day yourself, our video team (comprised of Alex, Zion and Jon) has got you covered. They took this chance to have one last session that ran for just over an hour.

While they weren’t about when the game went offline, many players (including the NL crew) have now shared screenshots of what now pops up when you try to go online with the game:

Did you get in any last-minute matches of Super Mario Bros. 35? Would you be open to its return? Share your thoughts below.

